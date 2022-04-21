Prehistoric humans turned their campfires into makeshift movie theaters

(CNN) Our Stone Age ancestors didn't just share stories by the side of a fire -- they may have watched them too.

Early humans living in what's now France carved art on rock tablets and placed them by the flickering light of a fire to give the illusion of movement -- an early form of animation, according to new research.

Researchers from the University of York and Durham University in the United Kingdom studied 50 stone plaquettes held in the British Museum that were engraved by hunter-gatherers about 15,000 years ago.

The researchers recreated the engraved limestone plaquettes.

The plaquettes were made of limestone and excavated from a rock shelter in Montastruc, France, in the 19th and early 20th century. They feature different animals -- mostly commonly horses, reindeer, red deer and bison, but also wolves and ibex.

The researchers identified patterns of pink heat damage around the edges of some of the stones, providing evidence that they had been placed in close proximity to a fire.

