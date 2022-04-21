(CNN) The woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, asking the court to establish that he is her biological father, dropped the lawsuit Wednesday.

In her suit, Alexandra Davis claimed Jones paid her and her mother to keep his paternity confidential. Jones has not commented on the claim of paternity, but had argued in court that Davis did not have standing to sue.

The motion filed by Davis' attorneys did not list a reason for withdrawing the lawsuit, which had been filed in Dallas County. Davis' legal team did not respond to a request for comment from CNN on Thursday afternoon, but attorney Jay Gray told the Dallas Morning News Davis was not recanting her claim that Jones is her father.

"Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing," Gray told the newspaper. "She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry's her father."

A spokesperson for Jones declined comment on the withdrawal of the lawsuit.

Read More