Shohei Ohtani has brush with perfection in history-making evening for Los Angeles Angels star

(CNN) Shohei Ohtani had a brush with perfection on Wednesday night on a history-making evening.

He was throwing a perfect game until giving up one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings -- to go with 12 strikeouts -- in the Los Angeles Angels' 6-0 shutout victory over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

"Since we have an off-day tomorrow, my focus was not to try to go long in the game, but get as many outs as I can and hand it over to the bullpen."

The AL MVP threw 81 pitches on Wednesday, having 20 swings and misses.

When it looked like he might be approaching a perfect game, Astros catcher Jason Castro was able to squeak out a single in the sixth inning.

Ohtani reacts after walking Astros' Jeremy Peña.

Before giving up that first hit, 27-year-old Ohtani had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run.

Ohtani used his deadly slider throughout the game, throwing it 35 times. His 12 strikeouts matched his MLB-high in 2018.

"He was at his best tonight, that was a great performance," Angels manager Joe Maddon said . "I think he just had enough of Houston giving him a hard time, and he wanted to go out there and do something about it, both on the mound and at the plate."

Maddon added: "His stuff was extraordinary. You can't even describe it. And again, from the field level, it was incredible. From him, it's the best I've seen."