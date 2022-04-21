Novak Djokovic calls Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players 'crazy'

London (CNN) Twenty-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic has criticized the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon this year, calling the move "crazy."

Wimbledon organizers announced on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to compete at this year's edition following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I will always condemn war, I will never support war being myself a child of war," the world No. 1 told reporters at the Serbia Open.

Djokovic was just 11 years old when he endured air strikes on the Serbian capital , which marked the beginning of what would be a 78-day campaign by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to try and bring an end to atrocities committed by Yugoslavia's then-president Slobodan Milosevic's troops against ethnic Albanians in the province of Kosovo.

"I know how much emotional trauma it leaves. In Serbia, we all know what happened in 1999. In the Balkans, we have had many wars in recent history," he told reporters.

