Secret of how rare spider fossils formed has been unlocked by scientists

(CNN) Spiders are not well represented in the fossil record.

Their soft external skeletons don't typically preserve well -- except at a few exceptional sites around the world. There is one remarkable spot in the south of France, where fossils of spiders that last spun a web 22.5 million years ago have been discovered.

Scientists said they have pinpointed why so many soft-bodied creatures such as spiders, insects and fish are entombed and preserved in such detail at this particular rock formation in Aix-en-Provence. The highly favorable conditions involve a substance produced by microalgae that would have coated the spider and promoted a protective chemical change.

"Most life doesn't become a fossil," said Alison Olcott, associate professor of geology and director of the Center for Undergraduate Research at The University of Kansas, in a news statement.

"It's hard to become a fossil. You have to die under very specific circumstances, and one of the easiest ways to become a fossil is to have hard parts like bones, horns and teeth. So, our record of soft-body life and terrestrial life, like spiders, is spotty," said Olcott, who was the lead author of the study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

Read More