Tiger Woods-designed golf course opening in Florida

(CNN) Tiger Woods announced that he has designed two 18-hole putting courses at the PopStroke Sarasota entertainment center in Florida scheduled to open on April 28.

PopStroke Entertainment Group is a "golf and casual dining concept" co-owned by Woods and Greg Bartoli -- an entrepreneur and former investment banker. The group already has two facilities in Fort Meyers, Florida and Port St. Lucie, Florida with courses designed by TGR Design, under the direction of Woods

Woods, who returned to competition at the Masters two weeks ago after sustaining serious leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021, has designed golf courses since 2006, but PopStroke marks his first foray into putting courses.

At the height of his powers, Woods' putting was almost perfect; between 2002-2005, he missed just three of his 1,540 putts from three feet and in on the PGA Tour, according to Golf Channel.

"We are excited to introduce PopStroke to the Sarasota community as we continue our expansion," Woods said in a press release. "PopStroke is about bringing friends and families together to create lasting memories around the game of golf."

