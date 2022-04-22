Minnesota Timberwolves suffer epic collapse to blow 26-point lead at home to Memphis Grizzlies

(CNN) "We in Minnesota now," a cocky Karl-Anthony Towns was heard saying on the bench.

"Like I said after [Game 2] to the media: 'Cool, we got to come back to our house now. I only seen them at their house.'"

At the time, his Minnesota Timberwolves held a 17-point lead over the Memphis Grizzlies as Game 3 neared the end of the first half, having already led by as many as 26 at the start of the second quarter.

There was every reason for Towns to be feeling confident.

The Timberwolves' lead shrunk to as little as seven before the half was over, before they managed to open up a 25-point advantage in the third quarter.

