Here's how to watch the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight

(CNN) On Saturday, nearly 100,000 spectators will gather at Wembley Stadium to watch British boxers Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte face off in the biggest heavyweight battle of the 21st century. The fight will mark Fury's first fight in the United Kingdom in over four years as he defends his World Boxing Council (WBC) world heavyweight title against Whyte.

When is the fight?

The fight will take place on Saturday, April 23 at London's Wembley Stadium. Fury and Whyte will emerge for their ring walks at around 10 p.m. UK time or 5 p.m. ET.

Before their legendary faceoff, a few smaller bouts will take place, starting at around 7 p.m. BST or 2 p.m. ET. The undercard features Fury's half brother, Tommy Fury, facing off against Daniel Bocianski.

What to look out for

