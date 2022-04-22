Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte: 94,000 fans to watch the biggest heavyweight fight of the 21st century

(CNN) "Who would have thought it?" Tyson Fury asked, almost incredulous. "Even we didn't think we'd be doing 90-odd thousand at Wembley."

The bout will set the record for the largest attendance for a fight in the 21st century and the largest in Europe -- quite the stage for these two British boxers.

In recent years, the build up to certain heavyweight bouts has been dominated by acrimony between the opposing fighters, but this one is altogether different.

There is an obvious mutual respect between Fury and Whyte; indeed, at Wednesday's press conference, Fury alluded to their days together a decade ago when the pair would go head-to-head in sparring at training camps.

Much has changed since Fury and Whyte were those fledgling fighters -- "a great journey," as Fury called it -- and the two are now the main attraction in one of the biggest nights in boxing history.

"We ain't done bad, have we?" Fury said.

One man who knows the Mancunian well is former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, who has been helping Fury prepare for Saturday's fight.

"It's going to be a tough fight, a good fight," Parker told CNN Sport. "Both guys have been preparing very well ... someone is going to get knocked out."

That "someone," he specifies, is Whyte. "Tyson is going to knock him out in the middle rounds, between five and nine," Parker adds with assurance.

Heavyweight boxing has been blessed with numerous memorable fights in recent years, with Fury involved in many of the best, and Parker believes Saturday's fight is "right up there."

"It ranks right at the top." he says. "Obviously the biggest crowd [in Europe] and you've got two top heavyweight fighters going head-to-head.

"It's breaking a lot of records and I think everyone is excited by the buzz it's [the fight] has been getting."

Tyson Fury insists Saturday's fight will be his last.

The fight has also generated additional interest as it's taking place against the backdrop of the US Department of State offering rewards of up to $5 million for information leading to each of the arrests of three Irish "transnational organized criminals," notably Daniel Kinahan, who has wielded significant influence in the boxing world in recent years.

Kinahan's links to boxing come through his former ties to the agency MTK Global, an organization whose most prestigious client is heavyweight champion Fury. On Wednesday, MTK Global announced it had ceased operations.

"As a business we have faced unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism since the sanctioning by the US Government of Daniel Joseph Kinahan," said MTK Global in a statement.

"It is a matter of public record that Mr Kinahan's involvement in MTK ceased in 2017, and despite repeated reassurances in this regard, unfounded allegations about his ongoing association with us and our fighters persist.

"Since leading promoters have now informed us that they will be severing all ties with MTK and will no longer work with our fighters, we have taken the difficult decision to cease operations at the end of this month."

Fury's farewell?

Fury hasn't fought on British soil since his 2018 wins over Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta.

Since then, he's fought Deontay Wilder in the US on three occasions, drawing once and winning twice, to win and then retain the WBC heavyweight title.

It says something of Fury's magnetism and extraordinary popularity among British boxing fans that the 94,000 tickets for Saturday's bout sold out in a matter of hours when they were released back in March.

The opportunity for tens of thousands of fans to see Fury fight in the flesh wasn't one they were going to pass up.