Does the Queen have a sense of humor?

London (CNN) We so rarely see the Queen show emotion in public, so we're often asked what exactly her personality is like.

She does have opinions and feelings, of course, but Elizabeth II knows that if she expresses them it could alienate some people and undermine her duty to represent all her subjects as an impartial head of state. If you're looking for universal approval, the best response is often to give no response at all.

But behind palace walls, the Queen can be herself -- and we got a peek into that this week when Prince Harry spoke about his visit with her at Windsor Castle last Thursday.

"Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her. You know, she's on great form. She has always got a great sense of humor," he told NBC.

That was reassuring for many who have been concerned at the number of public engagements the monarch has pulled out of due to mobility issues. By all accounts, she is mentally as fit as ever and keeping up with essential paperwork from her desk at Windsor.

