Bayern Munich wins 10th consecutive Bundesliga title after beating Borussia Dortmund

(CNN) Bayern Munich clinched its 10th straight Bundesliga title after beating fierce rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Saturday.

It is the first club in Europe's top five leagues to win 10 consecutive titles.

The beer was flowing as Bayern's players celebrated on the pitch, with teammates throwing the iconic steins over each other at full-time.

The German powerhouse secured the league title after opening up a 12-point gap with three games remaining, underlining its dominance over the past decade.

Julian Nagelsmann's team knew a win against Dortmund in Saturday's Der Klassiker would be enough, and it raced into a 2-0 lead before half-time.

