Paris Saint-Germain seals Ligue 1 title after Lionel Messi scores screamer

(CNN) Lionel Messi scored a stunning long-range goal to help Paris Saint-Germain win a much expected Ligue 1 title Saturday.

The Parisians knew they would clinch a record-equaling 10th title if they avoided defeat against RC Lens and Mauricio Pochettino's side stuttered to a 1-1 draw.

Messi's curling effort from outside the box was a special way to seal his first league title at PSG, even though the goal was later canceled out by Corentin Jean's effort, but the fans were less than impressed with the team after an underwhelming season.

Many were frustrated by PSG's exit from the Champions League this season after it was dramatically beaten by Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Sections of the crowd even booed their team at half-time Saturday before leaving the stadium with 15 minutes remaining of the match.

