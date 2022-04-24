Max Verstappen dominates to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Ferrari struggles

(CNN) Max Verstappen dominated the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Red Bull clinched a one-two at Imola on Sunday.

The reigning world champion , who started on pole, dealt with a wet start and stayed out of trouble for much of the race to close the gap at the top of the driver standings to 27 points.

Teammate Sergio Perez finished second after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc spun off the track having threatened to disrupt the Red Bull shutout in the closing stages.

In truth, it was a race to forget for Ferrari, who saw Carlos Sainz crash out on the first lap and championship leader Leclerc finish down in sixth after his mistake.

It was extra disappointing given the amount of support the home team had in Italy this weekend.

