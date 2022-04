Tyson Fury vows to retire from professional boxing and calls himself the 'best heavyweight there's ever been'

(CNN) Tyson Fury vowed to retire from professional boxing after producing a masterclass to beat Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium Saturday.

The 33-year-old knocked out his opponent in the sixth round with a devastating uppercut before reiterating a promise he made to his wife, Paris, to step away from the sport.

"I have to be a man of my word, and I think this might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King, and what a way to go out," he said during his post-fight interview in the ring.

Fury said he promised his wife he would retire after winning his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder last year but the WBC heavyweight champion opted to defend his title against Whyte in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.

However, Fury's promoter Frank Warren said he would back his fighter's decision if he does decide to step away this time.

