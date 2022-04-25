As Russian rockets rain down on Kharkiv, its paramedics are risking their lives to save others

Kharkiv, Ukraine (CNN)Just before the start of Alexandra Rudkovskaya's shift on Saturday, her mom gave her a big, long hug. The kind mothers give their kids when they don't know when -- or even if -- they'll see them again.
Rudkovskaya, 24, works as a paramedic in Kharkiv -- a choice she says leaves her mother "worried to the point of hysteria."
"She says you need to leave this town, you need to go to some place safe. Why do you need to do this? I have only one child, stop doing this," Rudkovskaya told CNN.
Just hours after their hug goodbye, the stuff of her mother's nightmares came true when Rudkovskaya and her partner Vladimir Venzel put their lives on the line to reach an injured patient. CNN was there to witness their bravery.
Kharkiv, which is close to the Russian border in northeastern Ukraine, was one of the first cities to come under attack when Russia invaded two months ago. It has been subjected to near-constant shelling ever since.
As first responders in the city, Rudkovskaya and Venzel find themselves running towards danger -- even as everyone else is fleeing -- on a daily basis.
They know they have to work fast. Russian forces have increasingly been terrorizing the city with so-called "double-tap" strikes: Hitting a target, waiting a few minutes for the first responders to arrive, and then hitting the same spot again.
When they hear the deep thuds of a bombardment early in their shift on Saturday, Rudkovskaya and Venzel are on standby for an emergency call. Moments later, they get one. At least one person has been wounded in the shelling.
Rudkovskaya, Venzel and their driver jump into their ambulance and set off. Each has a flak jacket, but they only have one helmet between the three of them.
Just moments after they arrive at the site of the first strike, the whole place starts shaking again. The building next door has been struck. The loud booms of several explosions are followed by the sound of shattered glass.
Rudkovskaya and Venzel know what to do. They run down the darkened entry hall and hide at the bottom of the stairwell, waiting for the worst to pass. Venzel tells the CNN team to cover their ears and open their mouths to avoid damage to their hearing.
While this is happening, the team struggles to locate the wounded person they were called to help. Ambulance crews in Kharkiv rely on cell phones for communication, but signals get disrupted whenever there's a hit -- which is often.
"We are without connection and they are shelling the sh*t out of us," Rudkovskaya says.
Once she is able to get through, she shouts into the phone: "Tell me your damn house number."
"12G," says the desperate voice on the other end of the line. "I repeat: 12. Gregory. I've told you a thousand times," the caller says in desperation. "The man is dying."
As a barrage of rockets rains down on the area, the CNN team has no choice but to run for safety. Rudkovskaya and Venzel run back inside.
Moments later, they manage to find the victim, a 73-year old man who has suffered shrapnel wounds and head trauma. The bandages around his head are covered in blood and he gasps when the medics move his arm, but the rescue workers say he will survive.
Venzel asks about the pain but the man only points to his ears. He's been deafened by the blast and can't hear. The pair stabilize him and rush him into the hospital.