As Russian rockets rain down on Kharkiv, its paramedics are risking their lives to save others

Kharkiv, Ukraine (CNN) Just before the start of Alexandra Rudkovskaya's shift on Saturday, her mom gave her a big, long hug. The kind mothers give their kids when they don't know when -- or even if -- they'll see them again.

Rudkovskaya, 24, works as a paramedic in Kharkiv -- a choice she says leaves her mother "worried to the point of hysteria."

"She says you need to leave this town, you need to go to some place safe. Why do you need to do this? I have only one child, stop doing this," Rudkovskaya told CNN.

Just hours after their hug goodbye, the stuff of her mother's nightmares came true when Rudkovskaya and her partner Vladimir Venzel put their lives on the line to reach an injured patient. CNN was there to witness their bravery.

Kharkiv, which is close to the Russian border in northeastern Ukraine, was one of the first cities to come under attack when Russia invaded two months ago. It has been subjected to near-constant shelling ever since.

