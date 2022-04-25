Scottie Scheffler, in his new green jacket, holds the championship trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10.

Scheffler acknowledges the crowd after finishing his final round on Sunday. He was 10-under for the tournament.

Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament

Tiger Woods plays a shot from the bunker on the third hole Sunday. He shot a 78 for the second straight day, his worst score ever at the Masters.