    Scottie Scheffler 'cried like a baby' before winning the Masters -- 'I was so stressed out'

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 1253 GMT (2053 HKT) April 25, 2022

    Scottie Scheffler, in his new green jacket, holds the championship trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10.
    Scottie Scheffler, in his new green jacket, holds the championship trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10.
    Scheffler acknowledges the crowd after finishing his final round on Sunday. He was 10-under for the tournament.
    Scheffler acknowledges the crowd after finishing his final round on Sunday. He was 10-under for the tournament.
    Tiger Woods plays a shot from the bunker on the third hole Sunday. He shot a 78 for the second straight day, his worst score ever at the Masters.
    Tiger Woods plays a shot from the bunker on the third hole Sunday. He shot a 78 for the second straight day, his worst score ever at the Masters.
    Rory McIlroy reacts after he sank a bunker shot for a birdie on the last hole Sunday.
    Rory McIlroy reacts after he sank a bunker shot for a birdie on the last hole Sunday.
    Woods crosses the Sarazen Bridge on the 15th hole Sunday.
    Woods crosses the Sarazen Bridge on the 15th hole Sunday.
