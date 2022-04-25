'I'm out of the championship,' says Lewis Hamilton, after finishing 13th in Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton has said his 2022 title hopes are over, after he posted a disappointing 13th-placed finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday.

"I'm out of the championship, for sure," Hamilton said post-race. "There is no question about that. But I'll still keep working as hard as I can to try and pull it back together somehow."

Speaking about the result, Hamilton added: "We all feel it as a team."

'Trying to move forward'

Max Verstappen (front) won Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished nine positions behind Mercedes teammate George Russell, who came in fourth -- making him the only driver to achieve a top-five finish at every race so far this season.

"At least, George got some points for the team today. My apologies to everyone that I wasn't able to do the same," Hamilton said.

"Everyone's just head down trying their best, there's no one that's giving up, everyone is trying to move forward as fast as they can. (I was) just bit of a sitting duck today."

It was Red Bull who dominated the podium on Sunday, with Verstappen and teammate Sergio Pérez finishing in first and second place respectively. McLaren's Lando Norris trailed behind in third.

Meanwhile, Ferrari were unable to capitalize on their home advantage. Championship leader Charles Leclerc finished in sixth after spinning off the track, while teammate Carlos Sainz crashed out on the first lap.

Plagued by porpoising

Lewis Hamilton struggled during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, ultimately finishing 13th.

Mercedes have been plagued with ongoing car issues this season, including porpoising -- a phenomenon where a car achieves its top speed and then bounces up and down on its suspension.

"The bouncing really takes your breath away. It's the most extreme I've ever felt it," Russell said according to Reuters. "I really hope we find a solution and I hope every team who's struggling with the bouncing finds a solution because it's not sustainable for the drivers to continue with this level.

"This is the first weekend where I've been truly struggling with my back and like chest pains from the severity of the bouncing. But it's just what we have to do get the fastest lap ti