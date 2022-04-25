Denver Nuggets avoid series sweep with gritty Game 4 win over Golden State Warriors

(CNN) The Denver Nuggets avoided a first-round series sweep against the Golden State Warriors with a gritty 126-121 home win at Ball Arena.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic put up a game-high 37 points for the Nuggets, shooting an absurdly efficient 66.7% from the field, to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Denver led for most of the game, finding themselves up by as many as 17 in the second quarter, but buoyed by a combined 65 from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors roared back in the closing stages to take a two-point lead.

However, two huge buckets from Jokic and Monte Morris put the Nuggets back up after Austin Reaves secured a huge defensive stop from a Warriors' inbound pass, before Will Barton sealed with the win with a dagger three-pointer with six seconds remaining.

