The world's oldest person is a French nun who enjoys chocolate and wine

Paris (CNN) A 118-year-old nun living in a nursing home in southern France has become the world's oldest living person, according to the Guinness World Records.

Sister André is also the world's oldest living nun and the oldest nun ever, according to a statement released by the record-breaking authority on Monday

Born as Lucile Randon on February 11, 1904, Sister André has dedicated most of her life to religious service, the statement said. Before becoming a Catholic nun, she looked after children during World War II and then spent 28 years caring for orphans and elderly people at a hospital.

Sister André, who lives near the French city of Toulon, is also the world's oldest Covid-19 survivor. The Guinness World Records statement said she tested positive for the virus at the beginning of 2021, but recovered fully within three weeks, just in time for her 117th birthday.

In an interview with the French TV channel RMC Story on Tuesday, Sister André appeared to have mixed feelings about becoming the new oldest living person.

