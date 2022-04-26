(CNN) The International Swimming Federation (FINA), swimming's global governing body, says it is investigating Russia's Evgeny Rylov after the swimmer took part in his country's national championships, despite receiving a nine-month ban just four days ago.

FINA announced on April 21 that it had suspended the two-time Olympic champion for attending a rally hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in March.

The rally commemorated the eighth year of Russia's annexation of Crimea -- which is deemed illegal by the Ukrainian government and not recognized in the West.

"FINA is aware that Mr. Rylov competed in the Russian Championships this weekend and has launched an internal review to ascertain whether FINA sanctions or rules have been broken," the organization told CNN in a statement. "The outcome of this review will be announced in due course."

Rylov, a gold medalist in the 100 meters and 200 meters backstroke at last year's Tokyo Olympics, said in March he would not be competing at the world championships, to be held from June 18 to July 3, in support of banned Russian athletes.

