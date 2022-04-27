Manchester City and Real Madrid play out Champions League classic

(CNN) It was a match which will be remembered as a Champions League classic. There were seven goals, one an outrageous penalty, plenty of chances and outstanding performances as Manchester City and Real Madrid played out a thrilling 4-3 first-leg semifinal tie Tuesday.

Football fans drooled on social media as Real came back from 2-0 down to leave the tie in the balance for the return leg in Madrid. As Real goalscorer Karim Benzema posted on social media after the match, "The game has only just begun."

"As a football fan, it was a fantastic game of football," Real manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

"As a manager of Madrid, I have to take into consideration that we ... conceded two goals very early. But we take three goals to the Bernabeu. We now hope to get to the final."

Kevin De Bruyne's superb diving header gave City the lead after just 94 seconds. When Gabriel Jesus spinned inside the box to double the home side's lead in the 11th minute it seemed as if Real was in for an arduous evening. The 13-time champion, the most successful club in the competition's history, had never before conceded two goals so quickly in the Champions League.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring the opening goal.

