Steph Curry launches all-expenses paid golf tour for young underrepresented players

(CNN) NBA star Steph Curry has announced a new golf tour aimed at providing a competitive, all-expenses paid opportunity for underrepresented young players.

Though known more for his three-pointers than his par-threes, the Golden State Warriors icon is an avid golfer and is now looking to secure the sport's next generation through his "Underrated Golf Tour."

Organized in collaboration with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), the Tour will be "completely free of charge" to players, covering the cost of travel, accommodation and food.

"Everybody knows I love the game of golf and I couldn't be more excited to extend this love to the best young players across the country," Curry said in a video posted to Twitter on April 21.

"Less than 2% of golfers are people of color, and our tour provides a platform for equity, access and opportunity for boys and girls who want to play and compete with the current best players on the AJGA."

