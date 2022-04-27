Ja Morant masterclass puts Memphis Grizzlies 3-2 up against Minnesota Timberwolves

(CNN) Ja Morant exploded into life during the fourth quarter -- including an acrobatic game-winning lay-up with one second remaining -- to lead a dazzling comeback from the Memphis Grizzlies as they stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109 on Tuesday to take a 3-2 series lead in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The star guard scored 18 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter and sealed the deal with his dramatic lay-up to wrap up the game.

"'Go get a bucket, Ja,'" Morant said when asked reporters what the plan had been ahead of the last play of the game.

It had been a topsy-turvy game as the Grizzlies built an early 13-2 lead. The Wolves were the NBA's best three-point shooting teams in the regular season and they unleashed a series of shots from deep in response, netting seven of their 11 triples to lead 31-28 after the first quarter.

The Wolves extended their advantage and led 99-88 with 6:58 left after Grizzlies' center Jaren Jackson Jr. fouled out.

