NFL Draft: Everything you need to know

(CNN) Over the past three years, the NFL Draft has attracted an average viewership of between six and eight million people throughout the three-day event.

Its popularity trumps that of any other major league sports draft in the United States, becoming a signature event for the NFL over the course of its 87-year history by offering fans a first glimpse at the league's future stars.

With all eyes on the teams and potential franchise-altering players on the line, it is useful for fans to understand how the draft works, how picks are awarded and the rules that govern everything from player eligibility to how long teams have to decide on their selections.

This year, the 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28 and ends on April 30 and will be broadcast on the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Here's what you need to know.

How does the draft work?

