Attorneys general for Virginia and Washington, DC, launch separate investigations into Washington Commanders' financial dealings

(CNN) Attorneys general in Virginia and Washington, DC, have launched investigations into financial misconduct allegations against the NFL's Washington Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder.

CNN reached out to the Commanders Tuesday for comment. Earlier this month, the team strongly denied the claims of financial misconduct in a letter addressed to the FTC, and an attorney speaking for the team said a former team employee who provided information to a Congressional committee lied on "issues big and small."

The Maryland attorney general's office declined to comment and would not say if it is also investigating the matter.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has been investigating the Washington Commanders and Snyder in relation to "allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct ... and more recently, the team's ticket sales practices," Racine's spokesperson Marrisa Geller told CNN Tuesday. "The harassment investigation has been underway since the fall of 2021 based on both public reporting and independent investigative work by AG Racine's office."

Former team employees and cheerleaders detailed accusations against Snyder during a roundtable with the House Oversight Committee in February, including allegations that he asked staff to compile lewd video clips of cheerleaders without their knowledge or consent as well as a claim of unwanted sexual touching.

Jordan Siev, an attorney for Snyder, said in February the harassment and misconduct allegations were "false, and have been categorically denied by Mr. Snyder."