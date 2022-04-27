A former NASA engineer could solve rugby's oldest problem

(CNN) Rugby can be a complex game, but there is one rule clearly understood by all: you cannot pass the ball forward. Though the concept might sound simple, it can be difficult to officiate.

When it comes to marginal calls, referees can get assistance from a Television Match Official, a secondary referee who reviews video footage, but their decisions are only as accurate as the best camera angle shown to them. Now UK firm Sportable has pioneered what it calls "Match Tracker" technology, inserting a microchip into a rugby ball to provide insights on the ball's movement.

Built with an array of tiny sensors that track acceleration, rotation, temperature, pressure and position, as well as flight-tracking radar and radio chips, the ball can communicate with pitchside sensors up to 20 times per second. The data it collects on the ball's movement is then sent to a software interface that can be accessed by match officials.

The technology has had to undergo rigorous testing.

"You have to really get into the math of what a forward pass is," explains Sportable co-founder Pete Husemeyer. A South African with a PhD in nuclear engineering, he cut his teeth at NASA's Center for Space Nuclear Research measuring the thrust of rocket launchers.

Husemeyer figured his physics knowledge was better served in his passion for sport, and helped launch Sportable in 2015, developing tracking devices fitted onto players' shirts to provide information about their movement.

