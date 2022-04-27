The pandemic is not over for the parents of youngest kids

This is the weekly edition of CNN's coronavirus newsletter. Look out for your roundup every Wednesday. If you haven't subscribed yet, sign up here

(CNN) With mask mandates being dropped, governments declaring it's time to "learn to live with Covid" and an increasing number of people being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, it almost feels like the pandemic is over in much of the world.

But there is one group that remains particularly vulnerable to catching the virus: little kids. There is still no vaccine for children under five -- and there won't be one for at least few more months. Even then, it's not clear how widely it will be available.

Yet kids are getting infected in large numbers.

Three quarters of children in the United States have had Covid-19, according to a new study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Kids are less likely than adults to be hospitalized or to die from Covid-19, but in the US alone, 475 children under the age of five have died from the disease as of Tuesday, according to separate data from the CDC.

