Liverpool takes control of Champions League semifinal after dominant victory against Villarreal

(CNN) Liverpool produced an impressive performance to beat Villarreal 2-0 in its Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side was at its devastating best to take full control of the tie, striking twice in the second half to take a healthy advantage into the second leg in Spain next week.

Despite all its possession and chances, Liverpool needed a fortuitous goal to break the deadlock -- Jordan Henderson's cross was deflected over goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli in the 53rd minute.

But once ahead, Liverpool started purring and had doubled its lead 133 seconds later and this time there was no luck involved.

Sadio Mane timed his run to perfection and poked his effort under the goalkeeper after latching onto a pass from his partner in crime Mohamed Salah.

