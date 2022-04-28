Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo star in Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks wins

In his first start of the postseason, Curry scored 30 points to propel the Warriors to the Western Conference semifinals as they defeated the Denver Nuggets 102-98, completing a 4-1 series win.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo posted 33 points and nine rebounds to guide the Bucks to a 116-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks also wrapped up their series 4-1 and now advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Warriors began their game sluggishly and found themselves eight points down at the start of the fourth quarter but, after cleaning up their fouls, won the fourth quarter 32-20 and outshot the Nuggets 63% to 53% from the floor.

