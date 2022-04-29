Chris Paul makes NBA playoff history in Phoenix Suns' closeout win over the New Orleans Pelicans

(CNN) Chris Paul shot a perfect 14-of-14 from the field to help the Phoenix Suns close out their opening round playoff series with a 115-109 Game 6 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Living up to his 'Point God' moniker, it marked the first time in playoff history that a player made 13 or more shots without a single miss.

Paul also made all four of his free throws to finish with 33 points, while also racking up eight assists and five rebounds.

However, the 12-time All-Star was lucky not to receive a flagrant foul in the fourth quarter for a brutal elbow to the chin of New Orleans guard Jose Alvarado. The incident was missed by the referees and, despite Alvarado's protestations, the Pelicans were unable to call for a review after having already used their coach's challenge.

Paul spent the first six years of his illustrious career in New Orleans after being drafted fourth by the franchise -- then the Hornets -- in 2005 and played his fifth season with current Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

