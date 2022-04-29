New York Mets throw combined no-hitter against Philadelphia Phillies

(CNN) The New York Mets threw a combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday -- the first no-hitter of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Mets' Tylor Megill started the game, going five innings, striking out five and walking three batters. Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez and Seth Lugo came in relief. Edwin Díaz came in to close the game in the ninth inning and struck out the side. The Mets would go on to win 3-0.

This is the second no-hitter in Mets history. The first one came in 2012 when Johan Santana no-hit the St. Louis Cardinals.