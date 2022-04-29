Boris Becker sentenced to two-and-a-years in jail over bankruptcy charges

(CNN) Six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail on Friday for flouting the terms of his bankruptcy in 2017, the UK's PA media reported.

Earlier this month, the 54-year-old Becker, a former world No. 1 and three-time Wimbledon champion, was found guilty of four offences relating to his bankruptcy, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets, according to the Insolvency Service.

During the sentencing at London's Southwark Crown Court, Becker, supported by partner Lilian de Carvalho, wore a grey suit, white shirt, and a striped tie in the Wimbledon colors of green and purple.

Judge Deborah Taylor, who handed down the sentence, said the former tennis player will serve half the sentence.

"I take into account what has been described as your fall from grace. You have lost your career and reputation and all of your property as a result of your bankruptcy," said the judge, according to PA.

