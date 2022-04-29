A version of this story appeared in the April 29 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on Britain's royal family. Sign up here

London (CNN) The sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew has been settled, but he's still very much on trial in the court of public opinion -- and much of Britain has already reached its verdict.

The latest damning judgment against the Queen's second son was handed down by councillors in the northern English city of York, who voted unanimously to strip the prince of his Freedom of the City on Wednesday.

This honor was bestowed upon him in 1987, and its removal sends a strong message: Andrew, the Duke of York, is unwanted in the place from which he takes his royal title.

The move was backed by parties across the political spectrum. The largest group on the council, the Liberal Democrats, said in a statement: "We have made it clear that it is not appropriate for Prince Andrew to represent York and its residents. The removal of this title sends the right message that we as a city stand with victims of abuse."

Prince Andrew hasn't been found guilty of any crime; he avoided a full trial by settling out of court with his accuser, Virginia Guiffre, who alleged Andrew sexually abused her at properties owned by wealthy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

