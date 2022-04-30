Real Madrid wins 35th La Liga title with 4-0 win against Espanyol

(CNN) Real Madrid wrapped up the La Liga title with a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Espanyol on Saturday.

It is Real's second league title in three years and one Carlo Ancelotti's side has claimed with relative ease having moved an unassailable 16 points ahead of Barcelona with five games left to play this season.

Rodrygo scored twice in the first half before Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema added two more goals in the second half to complete a comfortable victory at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Real has now won 35 league titles -- nine more than rival Barça -- and it means Ancelotti has become the first manager to win the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and La Liga in his coaching career.

Benzema celebrates scoring Real Madrid's fourth goal.

"Celebrating with the fans is the best thing there is, the party is theirs," defender Marcelo, who is now the most decorated player in Real's history with 24 trophies, told Spanish broadcaster Movistar.

