Basketball Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer has announced her retirement

(CNN) Basketball Hall of Famer C. Vivian Stringer is retiring after 50 years as a women's college head coach.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights coach, who led Cheyney State, Iowa, and Rutgers to 1,055 wins, four Final Fours and 28 NCAA Tournament appearances, announced her retirement on Saturday.

"My life has been defined by coaching and I've been on this journey for over five decades," Stringer said in a press release. "It is rare that someone gets to do what they love for this long and I have been fortunate to do that. I love Rutgers University for the incredible opportunity they offered me and the tremendous victories we achieved together."

She is the first coach (men's or women's) to lead three different schools to the Final Four (Cheyney 1982, Iowa 1993, and Rutgers 2000, 2007) and is the first Black Division I coach (men's or women's) to reach the 1000-win milestone.

"This was the hardest decision of my life, but I thank God he has allowed me to do the thing I love most," Stringer said. "I am ready to start my new journey and spending more time with my family, children, and grandchildren. I am truly blessed to have had so many wonderful people in my life."

