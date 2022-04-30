The University of Georgia has broken an NFL record with 15 players drafted

(CNN) The University of Georgia Bulldogs saw 15 of its players drafted this week, breaking an all-time NFL record for most players selected from a single college team in a seven-round draft.

The record was broken in the sixth round Saturday, with the consecutive selections of cornerback Derion Kendrick and tight end John FitzPatrick at picks 212 and 213, to push the total to 15.

The previous school record was nine players in 2021, Georgia said in a news release.

Five Bulldogs were taken in the first round, including defensive end Travon Walker, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars first overall. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis went 12 picks later, while linebacker Quay Walker, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and defensive back Lewis Cine rounded out the Georgia first-rounders.

The previous record was held by Louisiana State University, which had 14 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

