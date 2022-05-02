Walter Hagen: The 'flamboyant' golfer who 'poked golf's aristocracy in the eye'

(CNN) When Walter Hagen won the PGA Championship for the second year in a row in 1925, he did what any champion would do: head out to celebrate.

So, he grabbed the famous Wanamaker Trophy -- given to the winner of the major -- jumped in a nearby taxi and headed to a nightclub where he knew his friends were.

When Hagen arrived at the club and to avoid lumbering around with the 27-pound trophy, he paid the taxi driver to drop it off at his hotel.

It was the last he saw of the trophy.

The Wanamaker never arrived at his hotel, and although Hagen knew he no longer had it in his possession, he kept that to himself.

