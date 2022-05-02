Giannis Antetokounmpo bags triple-double as Bucks cruise over Celtics in Game 1

(CNN) Facing the NBA's No. 1 defense in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Giannis Antetokounmpo was still able to blow people's minds with a crazy highlight play.

In the fourth quarter in Boston on Sunday, Antetokounmpo -- with a defender draped all over him -- had picked up his dribble and was struggling to find a teammate.

But rather than trying a speculative shot or pass the ball off, the 'Greek Freak' turned towards the basket, threw the ball off the backboard before slamming home to complete the solo alley-oop.

The explosive display of athleticism gave the Milwaukee Bucks a 94-78 lead late in the fourth quarter and was the crowning moment of the team's 101-89 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their best-of-seven playoff series.

Antetokounmpo drives to the basket past Robert Williams III.

When he was asked about the electrifying moment, the two-time MVP said it was his method of getting himself out of a jam.

