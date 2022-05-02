Golden State Warriors overcome Draymond Green ejection to win 117-116 nail-biter against Memphis Grizzlies

(CNN) The Golden State Warriors overcame the ejection of key forward Draymond Green to win a nail-biter against the Memphis Grizzlies, 117-116, on Sunday in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal in the NBA playoffs.

The Warriors had to play the whole second half without Green after he was ejected for a flagrant two foul -- described in the NBA rulebook for contact deemed to be "unnecessary and excessive" -- shortly before halftime.

As Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke went up for a dunk, in an apparent attempt to block the ball, Green's arm made contact with Clarke's head as he swiped down, while also grabbing Clarke's jersey.

Green could be heard saying that his "hand got caught in (Clarke's) jersey," but he was ejected nonetheless after an official review.

Referee crew chief Kane Fitzgerald explained the why the foul was deemed a flagrant two rather than flagrant one -- which would not have led to an ejection -- after the game.

