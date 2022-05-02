Nadal, Djokovic and Murray slam Wimbledon decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes

(CNN)Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic have criticized Wimbledon's decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The three players -- who have won 10 Wimbledon titles between them -- joined the likes of the ATP and WTA in their opposition to the ban.
"I think it's very unfair (on) my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues," Nadal said in a press conference on Sunday ahead of the Mutua Madrid Open. "It's not their fault what's happening in this moment with the war.
"I'm sorry for them, Wimbledon just took their decision ... the government didn't force them to do it. Let's see what happens in the next weeks, if the players will take some kind of decision in that regard."
Ukrainian players have largely supported Wimbledon's ban, and Sergiy Stakhovsky -- who retired earlier this year and has since joined the Ukrainian army to defend his homeland -- condemned Nadal's stance.
"@RafaelNadal we competed together.. we've played each other on tour," Stakhovsky wrote on Twitter. "Please tell me how it is fair that Ukrainian players cannot return home? How it is fair that Ukrainian kids cannot play tennis? How is it fair that Ukrainians are dying ?"
The All England Lawn Tennis Club's (AETLC) decision marks the first time that Russian and Belarusian players have been banned from an elite tennis event following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Several high-profile players would be unable to compete, including the men's world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and the women's world No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka.
Murray, who is donating all of his prize money this season to humanitarian relief in Ukraine, said that he was "not supportive" of the plan to ban Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon but added that there was no "right answer" to the difficult situation.
"My understanding of the guidance was that Russians and Belarusians can play if they sign a declaration that they're against the war and against the Russian regime," he said to journalists at the Madrid Open.
"I'm not sure how comfortable I would feel if something happened to one of the players or their families (as a result)."
In the days following their invasion of Ukraine, Russia's parliament passed a law mandating jail terms of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally "fake" news about the military, greatly increasing the risks for individual Russians speaking out against the war.
Djokovic, meanwhile, referenced his exclusion from the Australian Open for not being vaccinated against Covid-19 as he voiced his opposition to the ban for a second time.
"It's not the same thing, but going through something similar earlier this year for myself, it's frustrating knowing that you're not able to play," Djokovic said. "I still stand by my position that I don't support the (Wimbledon) decision. I think it's just not fair, it's not right, but it is what it is."