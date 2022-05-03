James Madison University cancels remainder of softball season as student athlete Lauren Bernett's death ruled a suicide

(CNN) James Madison University said it will cancel the remainder of its softball season as the death of student athlete Lauren Bernett was ruled a suicide.

Bernett, 20, played a major role in the 2021 Women's College World Series.

She died April 25 and the Western District Medical Examiner's Office in Virginia told CNN Tuesday she died by suicide.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly," JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said in a Monday statement about canceling the rest of the season. "We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren's memory while finishing the academic semester strong."

Bernett was a sophomore who planned on majoring in biology with a minor in pre-vet, her JMU bio said.

Read More