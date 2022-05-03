Suns starters shine against Mavericks; Heat get a win against Joel Embiid-less Sixers

(CNN) The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat secured wins in Game 1 of their respective second round playoff series: Miami defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 106-92 while the Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 121-114.

Dallas star Luka Doncic's outstanding game -- 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists -- was not enough for the Mavs to overcome a cohesive Suns team, which had six players finish in double figures.

"We've just got to get someone to join the party," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd told ESPN.

Doncic scored more points than the rest of the Mavs' starters who managed just 39 points between them. Despite his individual performance, Phoenix led wire to wire, living up to their billing as series favorites.

Deandre Ayton scored 25 points and Devin Booker marked his return to the squad after three games sidelined by injury with 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Read More