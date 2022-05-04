Footballer David Brooks announces he is cancer free

(CNN) Wales and Bournemouth football player David Brooks announced on Tuesday that he has successfully completed his cancer treatment.

Brooks was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma last year. It is a form of cancer affecting the lymph system or "tissues and organs that produce, store, and carry white blood cells that fight infections," according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible medical staff for their amazing work and support throughout the process," the midfielder wrote on social media.

"Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free.

"Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times."

Read More