Real Madrid mounts stunning comeback to beat Manchester City and reach Champions League final

(CNN) Real Madrid battled back from the brink of elimination to overcome Manchester City and book its place in the Champions League final.

For the third knockout tie in a row, Real looked down and out. Though this is a team that has become accustomed to improbable heroics, even by its own absurd standards Wednesday's late, late show to secure a 3-1 victory over City was cutting it fine.

With City leading 4-3 from the first leg, Riyad Mahrez's second-half goal had seemingly booked his team passage through to the final in Paris.

However, two goals either side of the 90-minute mark from substitute Rodrygo turned the game on its head and sent the match to extra time.

In truth, it then felt as though there was going to be only one winner.

Read More