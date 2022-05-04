Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face Seattle Seahawks in first regular season NFL game in Germany

(CNN) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany, in what will be the first-ever NFL regular-season game in the country.

The match-up was announced on Wednesday, with the game taking place on November 13 at the Allianz Arena, home of German football giant Bayern Munich.

The game will be the first major non-soccer event held at the stadium.

The NFL's International Series expansion to Germany is to its third country, following games played in the United Kingdom and Mexico.

The game in Munich is one of five international NFL games scheduled for 2022, along with one in Mexico and three in London -- two to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as well as a Jacksonville Jaguars home game at Wembley Stadium.

