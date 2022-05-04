Dusty Baker becomes first Black MLB manager to win 2,000 games

(CNN) Dusty Baker became the first Black manager in MLB history to win 2,000 career games on Tuesday night after the Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-0 at Minute Maid Park in Texas.

Baker is the 12th manager to reach 2,000 career wins. Of the previous 11 to accomplish the feat , 10 are in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The other, Bruce Bochy, is not yet eligible.

"It feels great whenever you reach a goal," said Baker, sitting in his postgame press conference next to a bottle of champagne, "I didn't really have this goal until, I don't know, four or five years ago, when I realized I had a chance."

Baker's managerial career has spanned 25 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals and the Astros.

He is the only manager in MLB history to lead five different teams to the postseason and to win division titles with five different clubs. His teams have reached the postseason 11 times, and he has twice managed in the World Series (2002 with the Giants and 2021 with the Astros).

