(CNN) Meat-heavy banquets have long been thought to be a common feature of early medieval life for England's kings and nobles, who are often depicted feasting on legs of animal flesh and knocking back goblets of ale in the great halls of their realm.

However, a new study that examined the dietary signatures contained in bones of more than 2,000 skeletons has cast doubt on this assumption, finding that most Anglo-Saxons ate a diet rich in cereals and vegetables and low in animal protein -- no matter what their social status.

Archaeologists were able to glean this information by analyzing the presence of different isotopes, or variants, of the elements carbon and nitrogen in bone collagen. Bones preserve an isotopic record of the different types of food an individual consumed over time. The study mainly looked at ribs, which represent a period of 10 years before a person's death.

"Basically, what I do is I get bones from skeletons, dissolve them in acid, make them squishy and work out what people ate," said study author Sam Leggett, an early career fellow at the School of History, Classics and Archaeology at The University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

"You can tell roughly how much animal protein, not just meat, but any kind of animal protein -- eggs and dairy as well."

