Chris Paul masterclass inspires Phoenix Suns to 2-0 lead in NBA playoffs

(CNN) NBA veteran Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to victory against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday in his quest for his first NBA championship.

Paul, who turns 37 on Friday, racked up 28 points, six rebounds and eight assists to inspire the Suns to a 129-109 win in the Western Conference best-of-seven playoff series.

It looked likely to be a tight game going into the fourth quarter as the Suns were only up by six, 89-83, but Phoenix turned it into a comfortable win after scoring 40 points in the final period, including 14 from Paul.

"You guys tell me, you're watching the same thing," fellow Suns guard Devin Booker -- who had a team-high 30 points -- told reporters when asked about Paul's longevity.

"It impresses us every time we see it, but it doesn't surprise us. It's just the will to win."

