Miami GP is going to be F1's Super Bowl, Lewis Hamilton tells Tom Brady

(CNN) The Miami Grand Prix is going to be Formula One's Super Bowl, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton said in a rare interview with Tom Brady ahead of the race on Sunday.

"I never understood knowing how, you know, going to Tom's games ... going to watch the NBA and knowing how amazing the fan base is out here, people [are] so passionate about sport in this country and then not understanding why they're not connecting with our sport," Hamilton said on Thursday.

The Miami GP is the first of two F1 races that will be staged in the US this year -- the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas takes place in October. And in 2023, Las Vegas will become a third American grand prix venue.

'At one stage we didn't have a Grand Prix here, then we only had one Grand Prix. Now we're expanding. I think this is going to be like our Super Bowl," said the 37-year-old Hamilton.

"I am so happy to be in Miami. This is the sport's first time here and the anticipation of this event has just sky rocketed," added Hamilton ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix, which will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Read More