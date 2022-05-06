Shohei Ohtani matches 1919 Babe Ruth feat in history-making pitching performance in Boston

(CNN) Shohei Ohtani is having one hell of a season, and it continued on Thursday night.

The two-way superstar threw seven scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox, but it was another feat in the game which had the Japanese star following a baseball legend's path.

Hitting third and making his first start as a pitcher at Fenway Park -- the famous home of the Red Sox -- Ohtani became the first starting pitcher to bat in one of the top four spots in a game at the stadium since Babe Ruth did so on September 20, 1919.

Ohtani was successful at the plate too -- going 2-for-4 from the plate to go along with an RBI single in the eighth.

Angels manager Joe Maddon called Ohtani's abilities "otherworldly."

Read More